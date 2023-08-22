Open Menu

Chairlift Carrying Schoolchildren Gets Stuck Midair In Battagram

Published August 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A chairlift transporting schoolchildren became immobilized midair due to a rope malfunction in Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, eight schoolchildren, accompanied by their teacher, found themselves marooned in a cable car within Battagram's Allai tehsil.

Authorities reported that the incident transpired at 8 AM as the students were en route to school.

Talking to a Private news channel, Commissioner Hazara Sultan Aamir said he has contacted the KP govt and Pakistan Army for helicopter support, added a chopper of Army Aviation is on its way to rescue the stranded schoolchildren and teacher.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan took notice of the matter. He contacted the Chief Secretary and issued directives to take measures on an emergency basis to safely rescue the trapped people.

The chief minister said all available resources should be utilized to rescue them. A Pakistan Army helicopter is being deployed to rescue them.

