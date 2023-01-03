Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Tuesday said universities of Balochistan were playing their due role in providing higher education, health education and special attention was being given to resolve the financial issues of the varsities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Tuesday said universities of Balochistan were playing their due role in providing higher education, health education and special attention was being given to resolve the financial issues of the varsities.

He expressed these views while talking in a conference with the Vice Chancellors of all the universities of Balochistan at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

He said that he would personally assess the problems and difficulties faced by the universities of Balochistan and to take steps to solve them in consultation with all the Vice Chancellors and the government of Balochistan.

He said that university management should facilitate the students in acquiring modern education by keeping them engaged in quality activities and maintain them away from negative activities.

Chairman HEC said that the varsities should take advantage of commercial opportunities to help overcome financial difficulties, HEC has asked the central government to obtain funds for the timely completion of ongoing development projects in the universities for importance of quality education.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities briefed the Chairman about the financial and other issues being faced by their respective universities.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Ahmed Farooq Bazai briefed the Chairman about BUITEMS performance, financial affairs and the progress made in the field of higher modern education.

VC Turbat Dr. Muhammad Jan, VC Balochistan University Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, VC Khuzdar University Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, VC Chakar Khan Rind University Dr. Mushtaq Shah, VC Gwadar. University Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, VC Woman University Sajida Noreen, VC Bolan Medical University Dr. Farida, Dr. Maqsood VC University of Loralai, VC Lasbella University Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch. were present on the occasion.

Later, Chairman HEC also visited the Department of National Occupation Center and the Arts Center at BUITEMS.