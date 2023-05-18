UrduPoint.com

Chairman NDMA Represents Pakistan In Midterm Review For Sendai Framework At UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Midterm Review for Sendai Framework at UN

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, participated as delegation leader in an event on Accelerating implementation of DRR & resilience in infrastructure at United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, participated as delegation leader in an event on Accelerating implementation of DRR & resilience in infrastructure at United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.

The event was part of the High-Level Meeting of Midterm Review for Implementation of the Sendai Framework for DRR, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA highlighted crucial role of Disaster Risks Reduction for developing economies & laid stress on innovative DRR approaches based on local needs. He added that SDGs need to be met through unified global efforts.

He said that Pakistan's demonstrated resolve is an act of brilliance amidst economic odds but still facing risks of multiple hazards with simultaneous coded disasters whereby still under recovery mode after floods in 2022.

He emphasized conducting a resilience audit of existing infrastructure and resilience NOC needs to be embedded into the planning phase of future infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned about NDMA's national think tank NIDM which besides global connectivity, aims to collate academia with all DM responders of respective areas for developing local communities' centric projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA United Nations Noc Sendai New York Tank Event All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Gov ..

UAE participates in Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of European Bank for Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by ..

Etihad Airways reduces carbon emissions per RTK by 26%

5 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement b ..

UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for ..

5 minutes ago
 Chisinau District Court Extends House Arrest of Op ..

Chisinau District Court Extends House Arrest of Opposition Lawmaker Tauber

2 minutes ago
 Polish Online News Portal Claims Russian Hackers A ..

Polish Online News Portal Claims Russian Hackers Attacking Its Website

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.