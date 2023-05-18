Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Midterm Review for Sendai Framework at UN

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, participated as delegation leader in an event on Accelerating implementation of DRR & resilience in infrastructure at United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, participated as delegation leader in an event on Accelerating implementation of DRR & resilience in infrastructure at United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.

The event was part of the High-Level Meeting of Midterm Review for Implementation of the Sendai Framework for DRR, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA highlighted crucial role of Disaster Risks Reduction for developing economies & laid stress on innovative DRR approaches based on local needs. He added that SDGs need to be met through unified global efforts.

He said that Pakistan's demonstrated resolve is an act of brilliance amidst economic odds but still facing risks of multiple hazards with simultaneous coded disasters whereby still under recovery mode after floods in 2022.

He emphasized conducting a resilience audit of existing infrastructure and resilience NOC needs to be embedded into the planning phase of future infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned about NDMA's national think tank NIDM which besides global connectivity, aims to collate academia with all DM responders of respective areas for developing local communities' centric projects.