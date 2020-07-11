UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Fawad Committed To Make Pakistan A Technology Superpower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:10 PM



Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday reiterated his commitment towards making Pakistan a technology superpower in the next ten years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday reiterated his commitment towards making Pakistan a technology superpower in the next ten years.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the projects of Made in Pakistan were adopted by the Ministry of Science and Technology as per the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Earlier in Pakistan, from sanitizers to masks, they were either not found or were sold in black, however, today we are able not only to meet the local needs but exporting these items.

In the next phase, Health City will be established on 200 acres of land in Faisalabad while Science and Technology Special Economic Zones are being set up in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, he said.

Technology industry and business will get special benefits in these zones, Chaudhry Fawad said.

