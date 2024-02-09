Open Menu

Chaudhry Nizam Hails PPPP Victory, Pledges Service To People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Nizam-ud-din Arain extending congratulations to the leadership and workers of the PPPP on their resounding success across Sindh and in other cities said that the party triumphed due to its performance.

In a statement issued on Friday, he remarked that there was no match for the PPP in Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future of Pakistan, he added.

He also congratulated the people of Hyderabad for successfully electing PPP candidates, reflecting the trust they have in the party.

