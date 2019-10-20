UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Observed

Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was observed with religious zeal and reverenced in a tight security across the province on Sunday.

The main procession in the city was taken out from Imam Bargaah Nasarabad Hazara Almadar Road at 10 am, while after marching through its traditional route culminated near Zainab Graveyard.

At least 6000 security forces including law enforcement agencies and police were deployed for maintaining law and order situation.

Senior police officials also inspected the security of the main possession. Security forces had sealed shops including markets along various routes of the procession for ensuring foolproof security a day ago.

Mobile service was also suspended in the city for security purpose.

