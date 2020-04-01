Chenab flood hit villages in Rangpur

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Flood in river Chenab has brought many villages under water hitting crops and leaving people stranded amid ban on boat ride in Rangpur sub tahsil.

The villagers said they had no prior flood warning and sudden rise in water level caused water spillover to the riverine areas.

They said that ban on transport and boat riding due to coronavirus had compounded their troubles as they were unable to leave their areas and still waiting for help.

They said, they need food and fodder and transport to move to other areas.

Meanwhile, deputy director ageiculture Sheikh Yousuf Ur Rahman accompanying agriculture officer Talha Sheikh and field staff visited parts of flood hit area and guide the villagers to mitigate their sufferings.

He also ordered field staff to conduct survey for assessment of crop losses in fodder field, rape seed, wheat, and vegetables and submit report.