UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chenab Flood Hit Villages In Rangpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Chenab flood hit villages in Rangpur

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Flood in river Chenab has brought many villages under water hitting crops and leaving people stranded amid ban on boat ride in Rangpur sub tahsil.

The villagers said they had no prior flood warning and sudden rise in water level caused water spillover to the riverine areas.

They said that ban on transport and boat riding due to coronavirus had compounded their troubles as they were unable to leave their areas and still waiting for help.

They said, they need food and fodder and transport to move to other areas.

Meanwhile, deputy director ageiculture Sheikh Yousuf Ur Rahman accompanying agriculture officer Talha Sheikh and field staff visited parts of flood hit area and guide the villagers to mitigate their sufferings.

He also ordered field staff to conduct survey for assessment of crop losses in fodder field, rape seed, wheat, and vegetables and submit report.

Related Topics

Flood Water Agriculture Rangpur Guide Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

33 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

48 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

48 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.