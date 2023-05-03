UrduPoint.com

Chief Executive (CE) PESCO, Arif Sadozai Directs To Improve Electricity Distribution System

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Chief Executive (CE) PESCO, Arif Sadozai directs to improve electricity distribution system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive (CE) PESCO, Arif Sadozai and Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Khan here Wednesday called on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about the performance of their departments.

On the occasion, KP governor directed to improve the electricity distribution system and replace transmission lines before the summer season. He also directed steps to overcome load shedding.

Secretary Planning and Development also called on KP Governor and highlighted progress on various uplift projects. He said that projects would be monitored properly to ensure top quality of construction work.

Later, 25-member delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Traders Federation Haripur and District Bar Haripur also called on governor and discussed problems being confronted by traders and lawyers.

Haji Ghulam Ali highlighted the importance of traders' community in strengthening economy of the country and assured delegation cooperation and assistance.

Delegations of Kabal Bar Association, Marble Association Buner, elders of district Kurram and Orakzai also met with governor and informed him about their problems and issues.

