Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sheikhupura.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

He also sought a report about the accident and directed the administration, to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.