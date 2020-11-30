Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sheikhupura.
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.
He also sought a report about the accident and directed the administration, to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.