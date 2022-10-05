Chief Minister Punjab praises teachers' role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that teachers rekindle their students' nascent minds with knowledge and new ideas and help become better human beings.

The chief minister felicitated the teachers' community on world teachers day, adding that his teachers have played a profound role in the position he is holding today.

The CM said that mentorship, friendship, endless support and kindness are some of the words he associates with the teachers. The teacher enjoys an important societal status and is considered a spiritual father, he said and added that students could earn respect and glory due to the hard work of their teachers.

Respect and honor to the teachers is the duty of everyone as they are the benefactors of the nation. "Today, we have to reiterate a commitment that respect for the teachers will be ensured in every case," he concluded.