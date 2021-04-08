UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Killing Of Four Persons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:27 PM

Chief Minister seeks report over killing of four persons

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about killing of four persons in firing on a van near Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about killing of four persons in firing on a van near Khushab.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

