Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Killing Of Four Persons
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about killing of four persons in firing on a van near Khushab.
The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.