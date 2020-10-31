Chief Minister takes notice of child murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punhab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rahmanpura Lahore, and sought a report from CCPO.

Usman Buzdar directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

The CM extended heart felt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily members and assured them justice.