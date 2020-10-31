UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Child Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Chief Minister takes notice of child murder

Punhab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rahmanpura Lahore, and sought a report from CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punhab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rahmanpura Lahore, and sought a report from CCPO.

Usman Buzdar directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

The CM extended heart felt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily members and assured them justice.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Kidnapping Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown to be imposed in areas where corona ..

41 seconds ago

Rescuers race to find Turkey quake survivors, 30 d ..

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles demise of Kashif Abbasi's ..

2 minutes ago

US forces free American hostage in Nigeria

2 minutes ago

New gate inaugurated in Punjab University

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Restrict Entry for Foreigners Starting ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.