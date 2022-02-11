Chief Minister taking keen interest in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis : SACM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Punjab CM is taking keen interest in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis

He said this while addressing a function of overseas Pakistanis here on Friday.

SACM said, "Overseas Pakistanis play significant role for increasing the foreign reserves."Hasaan Khawar said that unfortunately, opposition opposed the initiatives of the present government to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis because they knew that vote of all expats were with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special Assistant said that the incumbent government was solving problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.