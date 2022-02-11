UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Taking Keen Interest In Solving Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis : SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister taking keen interest in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis : SACM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Punjab CM is taking keen interest in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Punjab CM is taking keen interest in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

He said this while addressing a function of overseas Pakistanis here on Friday.

SACM said, "Overseas Pakistanis play significant role for increasing the foreign reserves."Hasaan Khawar said that unfortunately, opposition opposed the initiatives of the present government to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis because they knew that vote of all expats were with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special Assistant said that the incumbent government was solving problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Vote Expats All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

1 minute ago
 Taliban vows in Geneva talks to protect aid worker ..

Taliban vows in Geneva talks to protect aid workers: NGO

1 minute ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup fin ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup final

1 minute ago
 Measles cases, deaths surging in Afghanistan: WHO

Measles cases, deaths surging in Afghanistan: WHO

1 minute ago
 UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest ..

UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest in South Sudan Due to Politica ..

6 minutes ago
 One death from Lassa fever in Britain

One death from Lassa fever in Britain

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>