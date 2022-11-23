Chief Secretary Sindh visits AC City office

Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput on Wednesday visited the office of Assistant Commissioner City and appreciated the performance of the staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput on Wednesday visited the office of Assistant Commissioner City and appreciated the performance of the staff.

In his meeting with AC City Muhammad Ashraf on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that it was one of the best old office buildings still in its original condition.

Sohail Rajput had also served as Assistant Commissioner (SDM) Hyderabad and was using the same office during the initialdays of his career.