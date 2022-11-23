UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Sindh Visits AC City Office

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh visits AC City office

Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput on Wednesday visited the office of Assistant Commissioner City and appreciated the performance of the staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput on Wednesday visited the office of Assistant Commissioner City and appreciated the performance of the staff.

In his meeting with AC City Muhammad Ashraf on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that it was one of the best old office buildings still in its original condition.

Sohail Rajput had also served as Assistant Commissioner (SDM) Hyderabad and was using the same office during the initialdays of his career.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Same Best

Recent Stories

AMI mechanism to yield positive results, help in a ..

AMI mechanism to yield positive results, help in arresting line losses: Fesco

9 seconds ago
 Putin Promises to Brief CSTO Colleagues on Situati ..

Putin Promises to Brief CSTO Colleagues on Situation Related to Events in Ukrain ..

11 seconds ago
 Japan Approves Home-Made COVID-19 Cure for Emergen ..

Japan Approves Home-Made COVID-19 Cure for Emergency Use

12 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

19 minutes ago
 Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boun ..

Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries, Not Exceed Powers

19 minutes ago
 Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Co ..

Switzerland Unable to Stay Neutral in Ukrainian Conflict - Ambassador to Ukraine

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.