Child killed after falling into nullah

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A nine-year-old girl died after she slipped into Rohi nullah here in Rosa Tibba area, near Kot Radha Kishan on Monday.

Police said that Iman Fatima d/o Bashir Ahmad r/o Rosa Tibba was crossing a bridge when she lost her balance and slipped into nullah.The child died without getting any medical assistance.

Police registered the incident as accident.