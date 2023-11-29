China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mahr Sahibzad Khan Wednesday acknowledged the efforts of the Chinese government in extending cooperation on the Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mahr Sahibzad Khan Wednesday acknowledged the efforts of the Chinese government in extending cooperation on the Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network.

In a press briefing held here, the DG PMD said that lightning was a natural weather phenomenon that posed significant threats to life and property.

He said lightning detection sensors are advanced systems designed to monitor and detect lightning activity in a specific area. These sensors play a crucial role in enhancing public safety, providing early warnings, and minimizing the risks

associated with lightning strikes.

DG PMD said lightning detection network also provides instant and real-time thunderstorm activities which are usually delayed by the RADAR system.

He said the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (IEE), Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) offered to support the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for the establishment of a 3D lightning detection network in Pakistan. In this regard, a test system was sent to PMD, Islamabad in July this year.

He said the system was installed in the PMD, Islamabad office in consultation with Chinese engineers and it was successfully tested and data transmission was established to the cloud server. The system shows real-time lightning data including the location of lightning, its intensity and spatial distribution.

Mahr Sahibzad said in order to extend this cooperation, the PMD and the Institute of Electrical Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IEECAS) signed a Cooperation Agreement on 22nd September 2023, to improve the lightning warning capability and reduce loss of lives and property in Pakistan.

The Cooperation Agreement is aimed to initiate and promote the establishment of a Very Low-Frequency VLF/LF lightning detection network in Pakistan to improve the lightning warning capability of PMD and to reduce casualties and property losses caused by lightning disasters, he added.

He said under the Cooperation Agreement, the PMD has received 25 lightning detection systems from the Institute of Electrical Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. These systems will be installed across the country at different locations to provide complete lightning detection coverage. The cost of all lightning systems is around US$ 1 million which is being provided free of cost, he added.

He said Chinese Meteorological Agency (CMA) has been involved in the capacity building of PMD in various fields. Feng Yun 2H is a Chinese meteorological satellite operated by the National Satellite\ Meteorological Centre (NSMC).

The satellite equipment is provided to the PMD by the National Satellite Meteorological Centre to monitor real time atmospheric conditions like clouds, precipitation, and other Meteorological parameters. This Satellite will be helpful for timely weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster mitigation, he added.

The DG thanked for the support of the Institute of Electrical Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese government for building the lightning detection and the early-warning capacity of Pakistan.

He said: “We are also thankful to the National Satellite Meteorological Centre for providing Feng Yun 2H. We also express sincere gratitude to China for its support in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of environment protection, climate change, and disaster management."