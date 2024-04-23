Chinese company delegation meets Ch Shafay Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation from a chip manufacturing company in China met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here on Tuesday at the Punjab Investment Board.

The Chinese company expressed interest in investing in chip and card manufacturing. Andrew Leong from XH Smart Tech Limited stated that their group aims to establish a chip manufacturing plant in Punjab and requested land in Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain highlighted the extensive investment opportunities in Punjab's industrial zones. He mentioned the benefits of Special Economic Zones, including ten years of income tax exemption and one-time duty-free machinery import.

The minister assured the Chinese company of full support for investing in the industrial zone and emphasized the potential in chip and card manufacturing. He affirmed the Punjab government's commitment to providing necessary support for establishing the chip manufacturing plant.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain reiterated his determination to attract new investments to Punjab, emphasizing the province's investor-friendly environment and the streamlined support provided to both domestic and foreign investors.

Present at the meeting were Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, CEO of Punjab Investment board, Jalal Hasan, and officials from XH Smart Tech Limited.