Open Menu

Chinese Company Delegation Meets Ch Shafay Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Chinese company delegation meets Ch Shafay Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation from a chip manufacturing company in China met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here on Tuesday at the Punjab Investment Board.

The Chinese company expressed interest in investing in chip and card manufacturing. Andrew Leong from XH Smart Tech Limited stated that their group aims to establish a chip manufacturing plant in Punjab and requested land in Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain highlighted the extensive investment opportunities in Punjab's industrial zones. He mentioned the benefits of Special Economic Zones, including ten years of income tax exemption and one-time duty-free machinery import.

The minister assured the Chinese company of full support for investing in the industrial zone and emphasized the potential in chip and card manufacturing. He affirmed the Punjab government's commitment to providing necessary support for establishing the chip manufacturing plant.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain reiterated his determination to attract new investments to Punjab, emphasizing the province's investor-friendly environment and the streamlined support provided to both domestic and foreign investors.

Present at the meeting were Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, CEO of Punjab Investment board, Jalal Hasan, and officials from XH Smart Tech Limited.

Related Topics

Import Government Of Punjab Punjab China Company Bhalwal Commerce From

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

1 hour ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

2 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

5 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

6 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

7 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan