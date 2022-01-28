UrduPoint.com

Chinese Govt, People Eagerly Waiting For PM Khan's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Chinese govt, people eagerly waiting for PM Khan's visit

With Beijing Winter Olympics Games approaching, the Chinese government and people are eagerly waiting for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony and visit China

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :With Beijing Winter Olympics Games approaching, the Chinese government and people are eagerly waiting for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony and visit China.

China and Pakistan always stand with each other in difficult times. PM. Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics Games fully demonstrates Pakistan's solidity with China, which is highly appreciated by the Chinese government and people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries said on Friday.

Professor Cheng in a statement noted that Pakistan is stepping up comprehensive preparations for Prime Minister Imran Khan's attending the opening ceremony and visit to China, which shows that Pakistan attaches great importance to China-Pakistan relations.

On January 26, PM Imran Khan himself chaired a high-level meeting to discuss his upcoming visit to China.

The meeting examined the ongoing conversation with the Chinese authorities on projects in the fields of investment, trade, information technology and exports to enhance bilateral cooperation, he added.

He commented that as the international and regional situation changes, Pakistan is undergoing diplomatic transformation from geo-politics to geo-economics. Judging from the preparations made by the Pakistan side and the statements made by senior Pakistani officials, the focus of Pakistan's attention during Imran Khan's visit to China is bilateral practical economic and trade cooperation.

With full confidence, he concluded that Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China would pace up progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), advance cooperation and joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, and exploit trade potential and boost bilateral trade volume.

>