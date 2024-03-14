Open Menu

Chiniot Mines And Minerals Reference Adjourned Till April 23

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Chiniot mines and minerals reference adjourned till April 23

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mines and minerals reference against former Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan and others till April 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mines and minerals reference against former Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan and others till April 23.

The court sought arguments from parties on acquittal applications of the accused, on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and marked their attendance.

Earlier, an accountability court on October 6, 2022, had returned the Chiniot mines and minerals reference to the NAB with an observation that it lacked jurisdiction to proceed further in the case after the amendments introduced in the NAB law.

However, the reference was reopened on the NAB request after the defunct amendments in the law were set aside by the Supreme Court.

Besides Sibtain Khan , Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema and others had been named as the accused in the reference. The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government. The bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Company Chiniot April October From Government Million Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, envi ..

Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank

1 minute ago
 50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for mu ..

50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against ..

Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza

1 minute ago
 Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming whe ..

Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of eco ..

PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tara ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's ..

PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh

3 minutes ago
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zard ..

President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari

1 minute ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 3

3 minutes ago
 Bitcoin not invented by computer scientist Wright: ..

Bitcoin not invented by computer scientist Wright: court

1 minute ago
 SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of 'success ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of 'successful' test flight

1 minute ago
 Dutch edge towards technocratic government - witho ..

Dutch edge towards technocratic government - without Wilders as PM

1 minute ago
 Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicia ..

Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicians and outsiders

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan