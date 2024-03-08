Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

The recent heavy rains and snowfall in Lower and Upper Chitral had caused closure of some main roads and link roads in other valleys including Bomburat, Rambur, Ursun, Sheshi Koh, Janjirit Koh, Beuri and adjacent areas for all types of vehicular traffic

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The recent heavy rains and snowfall in Lower and Upper Chitral had caused closure of some main roads and link roads in other valleys including Bomburat, Rambur, Ursun, Sheshi Koh, Janjirit Koh, Beuri and adjacent areas for all types of vehicular traffic.

However, the contractor of NHA and his team and Communication and Works (C&W) Department have cleared snow from the main highway of Peshawar Chitral and the roads inside Chitral bazaar while the C&W Department is clearing the snow from other valleys.

On the direction of Executive Engineer C&W Department Tariq Murtaza and SDO Drosh Waqar Khan, contractor Haider Ali of Drosh Construction Company reopened the road from Bomburit valley to Anish, Rambur road to Pondak and Sheshikoh road to Patigal by removing snow with heavy machinery.

However, due to frequent land sliding, glaciers on the Sheshikoh road and huge rocks are obstructing the cleaning work, the contractor said.

He said officials of the concerned company were working round the clock to open the road to Ursun Valley, Jangerit Koh and Beuri for vehicular traffic.

According to local people, the roads of Kailash valley are under the domain of the National Highway Authority; however, the C&W department was also busy in providing a helping hand to clear these snow -covered roads.

At present, the roads of Garam Chashma, Karimabad, Sosum, Madagalsht etc. are still closed, however, the Missionaries of the C&W Department are busy clearing these roads. The authorities hoped that very soon the road to Shishikoh will be completely cleared for all types of traffic.