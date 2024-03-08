Chitral-Peshawar Road Cleared As Work Continues To Clear Other Roads
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The recent heavy rains and snowfall in Lower and Upper Chitral had caused closure of some main roads and link roads in other valleys including Bomburat, Rambur, Ursun, Sheshi Koh, Janjirit Koh, Beuri and adjacent areas for all types of vehicular traffic
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The recent heavy rains and snowfall in Lower and Upper Chitral had caused closure of some main roads and link roads in other valleys including Bomburat, Rambur, Ursun, Sheshi Koh, Janjirit Koh, Beuri and adjacent areas for all types of vehicular traffic.
However, the contractor of NHA and his team and Communication and Works (C&W) Department have cleared snow from the main highway of Peshawar Chitral and the roads inside Chitral bazaar while the C&W Department is clearing the snow from other valleys.
On the direction of Executive Engineer C&W Department Tariq Murtaza and SDO Drosh Waqar Khan, contractor Haider Ali of Drosh Construction Company reopened the road from Bomburit valley to Anish, Rambur road to Pondak and Sheshikoh road to Patigal by removing snow with heavy machinery.
However, due to frequent land sliding, glaciers on the Sheshikoh road and huge rocks are obstructing the cleaning work, the contractor said.
He said officials of the concerned company were working round the clock to open the road to Ursun Valley, Jangerit Koh and Beuri for vehicular traffic.
According to local people, the roads of Kailash valley are under the domain of the National Highway Authority; however, the C&W department was also busy in providing a helping hand to clear these snow -covered roads.
At present, the roads of Garam Chashma, Karimabad, Sosum, Madagalsht etc. are still closed, however, the Missionaries of the C&W Department are busy clearing these roads. The authorities hoped that very soon the road to Shishikoh will be completely cleared for all types of traffic.
Recent Stories
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP
Women’s Day observed at UET
UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facili ..
Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction
UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program
PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened2 minutes ago
-
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars2 minutes ago
-
Women’s Day observed at UET2 minutes ago
-
UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":11 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facility in KP11 minutes ago
-
Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction16 minutes ago
-
UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program16 minutes ago
-
PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence17 minutes ago
-
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker govt27 minutes ago
-
AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights27 minutes ago
-
Seminar discusses elderly women issues27 minutes ago
-
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir27 minutes ago