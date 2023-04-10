Christian community celebrates Easter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Christian Community celebrated Easter festival with religious enthusiasm here on Sunday.

For that matter, the main service was held at Saint Saviour Church where a large number of people attended. On that occasion, special prayers were held for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police ensured round-the-clock patrolling around the Churches during the Easter festivities.