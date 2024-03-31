Open Menu

Christian Community Celebrates Easter Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Christian community celebrates Easter Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Christian Community of Sukkur celebrated Easter festival with religious enthusiasm here on Sunday.

For that matter, the main service was held at Saint Saviour Church where a large number of people attended.

On that occasion, special prayers were held for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The Christians celebrating the festival in Pakistan receive heartfelt greetings from their countrymen which manifests a great atmosphere of good religious and cultural harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police ensured round-the-clock patrolling around the Churches during the Easter festivities.

