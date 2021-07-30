UrduPoint.com

Citizen Urged To Drain Rain Water For Prevention Of Dengue Larva

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:53 PM

In-charge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed has urged the citizen to drain the stagnant water in outdoor and household setting to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :In-charge anti-dengue campaign Dr Sajjad Ahmed has urged the citizen to drain the stagnant water in outdoor and household setting to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

He said the prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

He told APP, that the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as the Met Office has forecast more rain in the week.

He said that the health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control dengue's spread keeping in view the 2019 year's epidemic.

Dr Sajjad informed that surveillance was being carried out in areas where dengue patients were reported last year.

He shared that only two dengue positive cases have been reported in the district so far and advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not control the spread of dengue larvae.

