UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Asked To Follow Eid-ul-Adha COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Citizens asked to follow Eid-ul-Adha COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services (MNHS) on Monday asked the citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to general public, the buyers and sellers of animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

According to an MNHS official, the SOPs were related to social distancing and other preventive measures during slaughtering of animals and Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that public should only undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as it was likely to fall in the peak period of pandemic in Pakistan. Social visits on Eid and general family get togethers should be avoided.

He said the guidelines had been developed to propose measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha. As per SOPs, citizens had been asked to discourage the sick, elderly and children under 15 years of age from attending prayers and discourage socializing within the mosques after prayers.

He added the worshippers must avoid handshake and maintain social distancing by keeping two meters distance between each other, while keeping every other row empty during prayers.

There should be no crowding while entering or exiting the mosques.

Every worshipper, he said, should also wear face surgical mask, and bring their own prayer mat and not leave them behind after the prayer. Clean floors for prayers must be ensured by washing them with chlorinated water regularly.

The official said as per the SOPs Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets was not advisable. The tradition of 'Eid embracing' was likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided for the Eid.

The local authorities should encourage the trend of online buying, e-selling and slaughter arrangements of the animals as much as possible in their respective cities and towns.

The authorities should allocate large enough spaces away from general populated areas for animal markets and must get the markets set under their supervision while allocating the space to the animal vendors strictly following social distancing principles.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Holidays Market Prayer Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

19 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.