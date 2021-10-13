UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Endorses Recommendations Of CII To End Child Marriages

The civil society Wednesday appreciated and endorsed the recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for incorporation in the upcoming legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end child marriages

The Provincial Alliance to End Early Child and Forced Marriages and Child Rights Movement (KP) while endorsing the recent recommendations released by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) assured full cooperation collaboration with community and faith leaders to end child marriages.

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins and lead of the Provincial Alliance to End Child Marriages appreciated the stance of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and said" We must mobilize the power of faith. Religious leaders have the power to change attitudes and opinions about some of the most important issues facing the world including child marriages".

Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) Sana Ahmad said that "CRM will collaborate with community and faith leaders in community empowerment programs to address traditions that are harmful to children, including child marriage.

" According to the CII, "Under-age marriages are wrong and should be discouraged, The constitutional body suggests that the government should launch a wide-scale awareness campaign against the practice of taking child brides with the help of religious clerics and the media. The recommendations are sent to the ministry of law.

While the CII suggests that administrative measures should be introduced to stop marriages before age 18 like introducing an identical marriage document and ensure that bride and groom have Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) available which should be attached to the marriage documents".

The other recommendations of CII to discourage child marriages includes economic empowerment of women through training and capacity building and realize their potential as a key economic factor, develop and encourage women entrepreneurship like cottage and other home-based industries, embroidery and stitching, awareness through religious leaders, academic institutes and media.

