Civil society expresses confidence in armed forces

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The civil society, in collaboration with Jaranwala tehsil administration, held rallies to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces on Thursday.

A large number of people from various walks of life including the activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Anjuman-e-Tajran, and Jamaat-e-Islami took part in the rally and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans were written in support of the Pakistan Army and against Indian aggression.

The leaders also paid tribute to the Pakistan forces by raising slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

The rally led by MPA Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar was started from Defense view and ended after reaching the office of Assistant Commissioner.

Expressing solidarity with armed forces, MPA Dogar said that the entire nation stands with their forces.

He said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.

He described the Indian aggression, martyrdom of innocent people, and attacks on mosques and community centers as war crimes and open terrorism.