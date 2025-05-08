Civil Society Expresses Confidence In Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The civil society, in collaboration with Jaranwala tehsil administration, held rallies to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces on Thursday.
A large number of people from various walks of life including the activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Anjuman-e-Tajran, and Jamaat-e-Islami took part in the rally and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.
The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans were written in support of the Pakistan Army and against Indian aggression.
The leaders also paid tribute to the Pakistan forces by raising slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.
The rally led by MPA Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar was started from Defense view and ended after reaching the office of Assistant Commissioner.
Expressing solidarity with armed forces, MPA Dogar said that the entire nation stands with their forces.
He said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.
He described the Indian aggression, martyrdom of innocent people, and attacks on mosques and community centers as war crimes and open terrorism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MNAs pay tributes to armed forces for giving befitting response to India6 minutes ago
-
Civil society expresses confidence in armed forces6 minutes ago
-
----6 minutes ago
-
Patient killed at home6 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be vaccinated in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Education key to prosperity, peace, development: DC6 minutes ago
-
KP CM praises armed forces for shooting Indian drone6 minutes ago
-
India supports terrorists' activities in KP: Saif6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army downs 25 Israeli-made Harop drones16 minutes ago
-
Mock drills conducted in Multan16 minutes ago
-
Light rain in city, more showers likely till Sunday26 minutes ago
-
"Army Zindabad" rally staged in support of Pak armed forces36 minutes ago