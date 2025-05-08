Open Menu

Light Rain In City, More Showers Likely Till Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The provincial capital and surrounding areas experienced light rainfall on Thursday, leading to a drop in temperatures.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days.

The first shower spell started at 8:35 am while the third spell was started 12:10pm and maximum rainfall was remained 11mm at Qartaba Chowk, Laxmi Chowk and Jail Road while other areas also received light rain.

According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts and moist currents are also likely to penetrate central and southern parts of the country 12th May. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) are expected in Pothohar Region, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore till Sunday with occasional gaps, and in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan till 10th May (Saturday) with occasional gaps.

Wind/dust-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc while farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions.

