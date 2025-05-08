Light Rain In City, More Showers Likely Till Sunday
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The provincial capital and surrounding areas experienced light rainfall on Thursday, leading to a drop in temperatures.
Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days.
The first shower spell started at 8:35 am while the third spell was started 12:10pm and maximum rainfall was remained 11mm at Qartaba Chowk, Laxmi Chowk and Jail Road while other areas also received light rain.
According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts and moist currents are also likely to penetrate central and southern parts of the country 12th May. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) are expected in Pothohar Region, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore till Sunday with occasional gaps, and in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan till 10th May (Saturday) with occasional gaps.
Wind/dust-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc while farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain in city, more showers likely till Sunday2 minutes ago
-
"Army Zindabad" rally staged in support of Pak armed forces12 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise conducted to deal emergency situation12 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down murabba production unit52 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at girls school52 minutes ago
-
PIA advises travelers to contact before reaching airports52 minutes ago
-
Larkana people's shows solidarity with Pak Army1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces neutralise 12 Indian drones: DG ISPR1 hour ago
-
Solidarity rally for Pakistan armed forces held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam1 hour ago
-
Important measures announced for Civil Defense and public awareness1 hour ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to defend sovereignty: warns Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Motorways police organizes awareness seminar at SZABIST University Larkana1 hour ago