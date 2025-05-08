Open Menu

Education Key To Prosperity, Peace, Development: DC

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Education key to prosperity, peace, development: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Saleem Jan has underlined the need for promoting quality education among the youth for achieving socio-economic development.

Addressing the community engagement session with students from various schools in Tehsil Makin here, the deputy commissioner said that peace, stability, and development in the region depend on the constructive role of the local population, especially the youth.

Thus, he added, tangible measures should be taken to equip the youth with quality education, enabling them for their future role for society’s development and prosperity.

He said the session aimed to strengthen the connection between the district administration and local youth, and to highlight the role of the younger generation in community development.

He stated that the district administration was actively working to improve basic facilities such as education, healthcare, and clean drinking water, with effective planning for further development in these sectors.

He urged the youth to remain united against anti-development elements and to focus on their education in order to contribute positively to the country’s progress.

He reassured the participants that all government departments in Upper South Waziristan were committed to ensuring equal development across all tehsils.

The youth lauded the administration for holding such a positive initiative.

