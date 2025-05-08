"Army Zindabad" rally staged in support of Pak armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The people in the Rajoa Sadat area organized a rally, "Army Zindabad" to express solidarity with the country's armed forces in the wake of Indian aggression.

To express solidarity, Chairman Standing Committee Agriculture Punjab, Sardar Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, led the rally from Dera Sardar Hussain Shah through different routes, which culminated at the Central Jamia Masjid Jalal Shah.

The participants of the rally held various banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian Prime Minister Modi and India. The participants expressed their determination that the entire nation was supporting the armed forces during the hours of trial.

