Over 385,000 Children To Be Vaccinated In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) As part of the nationwide anti-polio drive commencing on May 26, more than 385,000 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops in Lodhran district.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee.
Dr Nazir directed all relevant departments to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming campaign.
She emphasized the need to focus on high-risk areas, including district entry and exit points, nomadic settlements, shrines, bus terminals, and other crowded locations, to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.
During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Faisal Waheed briefed participants on the preparations. He informed the committee that 1,444 mobile teams and 68 fixed vaccination centers will be deployed across the district for the campaign.
