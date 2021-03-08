UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Marks Int Women Day; Acknowledges Their Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Civil society marks Int Women Day; acknowledges their services

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Step Foundation in collaboration with other civil society organizations on Monday paid tribute to women especially those who proved their worth in various fields and achieved distinction in various professional fields.

In an event organized here women activists highlighted contribution of women in all walks of life and urged for gender equality, empowerment of women, and protecting women rights which help ensure a conducive environment and open new avenues for them.

They also stressed for the vital role of women as agents of development.

A slide show was also presented about the women who grabbed distinction in their fields.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson Step Foundation, Shaista Khoso highlighted the importance of International Women's day and paid tribute to all renowned women for their tireless efforts and dedication to service community.

Speakers including Dr Aisha Dharejo, Fauzia Soomro, Ghazala Anjum, Roshan Mirani, Rani Awan and others said women have the capacity to demonstrate a high level responsibility and a great role of bringing the social, economic and political reforms in any community.

Related Topics

Civil Society Women Event All

Recent Stories

UAEFA’s initiatives during pandemic inspired by ..

7 minutes ago

DoH awards Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 5 diamonds ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Science Academ ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

1 hour ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

2 hours ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.