Civil society marks Int Women Day; acknowledges their services

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Step Foundation in collaboration with other civil society organizations on Monday paid tribute to women especially those who proved their worth in various fields and achieved distinction in various professional fields.

In an event organized here women activists highlighted contribution of women in all walks of life and urged for gender equality, empowerment of women, and protecting women rights which help ensure a conducive environment and open new avenues for them.

They also stressed for the vital role of women as agents of development.

A slide show was also presented about the women who grabbed distinction in their fields.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson Step Foundation, Shaista Khoso highlighted the importance of International Women's day and paid tribute to all renowned women for their tireless efforts and dedication to service community.

Speakers including Dr Aisha Dharejo, Fauzia Soomro, Ghazala Anjum, Roshan Mirani, Rani Awan and others said women have the capacity to demonstrate a high level responsibility and a great role of bringing the social, economic and political reforms in any community.