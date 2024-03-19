Civil Society Urged To Play Role In ‘Suthra Punjab’ Program
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An awareness seminar titled “Suthra Punjab" program was held at the art council under the aegis of district administration here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO education Kashif Zia, officers of Waste Management Company, traders, paramedics, teachers, scholars and a large number of students participated in the seminar.
The DC said that to make the “Suthra Punjab” program successful, the role of civil society is vital besides measures are being taken at department level. He said that under the "Suthra Punjab" program, different departments including Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, WASA and PHA are working hard to clean slum areas, streets, lifting garbage, eliminating encroachments, making streetlights functional, rehabilitation of parks and improving sewage system as well as de-silting main channels.
He urged the participants to convey the message of the “Suthra Punjab” program to every street and neighborhood so that the desired results could be achieved through joint efforts.
Appreciating the holding of an awareness seminar, he said that a cycle rally will also be organized on March 21.
The CEO Education, DMD WASA, waste management experts and others including students also addressed the seminar.
