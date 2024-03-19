Open Menu

Civil Society Urged To Play Role In ‘Suthra Punjab’ Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Civil society urged to play role in ‘Suthra Punjab’ program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An awareness seminar titled “Suthra Punjab" program was held at the art council under the aegis of district administration here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO education Kashif Zia, officers of Waste Management Company, traders, paramedics, teachers, scholars and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

The DC said that to make the “Suthra Punjab” program successful, the role of civil society is vital besides measures are being taken at department level. He said that under the "Suthra Punjab" program, different departments including Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, WASA and PHA are working hard to clean slum areas, streets, lifting garbage, eliminating encroachments, making streetlights functional, rehabilitation of parks and improving sewage system as well as de-silting main channels.

He urged the participants to convey the message of the “Suthra Punjab” program to every street and neighborhood so that the desired results could be achieved through joint efforts.

Appreciating the holding of an awareness seminar, he said that a cycle rally will also be organized on March 21.

The CEO Education, DMD WASA, waste management experts and others including students also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Civil Society Company March

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

2 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

3 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

5 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

6 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

9 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan