Clean Punjab Campaign Begins In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The 'Clean Punjab' campaign was launched in the city of Saints under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) conducted a grand cleanliness operation in the early morning despite rain.
Special scraping of dirt piles from road dividers, empty plots and drains was done.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MWMC Shahid Yaqoob directed the operation staff to remain fully active.
Shahid Yaqoob said that there was special focus on sprinkling of water on the routes of worship places and universities and cleaning debris.
"Heavy machinery has been delivered to various areas including Bypass, Muzaffarabad and Qasim Bela areas," he said.
"The company will also clear the garbage outside its limits In larger public interest," he added.
Making Ideal cleanliness system in the city was mission as per directions of Punjab government, he concluded.
