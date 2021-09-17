Cleaning of nullahs in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited cleanliness work at nullahs to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited cleanliness work at nullahs to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains.

Heavy machinery was being used to clean the drains that mainly choked due to dumping of garbage and debris by the negligence of some citizens, especially living near slum areas, said its spokesman on Friday.

The sanitation department of the authority, he said had completed over 90 percent cleaning work of both drains alongside Faiz Ahmed Faiz Road in sector H-8, whereas in sector H-9, behind the National University of Modern Languages the cleaning of another drain was in final stages.

Similarly, the work on nullahs falling near Warsak Road , Potohar Road, Sunday Bazar and service road south sector I-9 had been finished, he added.

In addition, the drain passing by sector I-10 Sohni Road and Korang Road has also been cleaned.

The cleanliness work in drains connected to IJP Road and behind the Imam Bargah in Sector I-8 was near completion.

Likewise the nullahs in sector F-6, F-7, F-8, F-10, F-11, G-7, G-6, E-7 has been cleared from garbage and debris.

The spokesman appealed the masses to demonstrate seriousness and avoid littering in the nullahs.

"Action will be taken against those dumping garbage and debris into the drains," he warned.

