Cleanliness arrangements for Muharram procession routes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district government has finalized all the arrangements under a particular cleanliness program prepared for Muharram and Ashura day.

Senior manager operation of Waste Management Company Multan (WMC) Faheem Lodhi said in this regard that it had visited different places situated in interior parts of the city to clean them out on an emergency basis besides routine kind of measures.

He ensured that the waste would be removed from arteries laid in the streets through which processions would be passed.

He said a portal was effective already at number 1139 to address complaints on the spot.

Additional staff was reserved for the interior city to better hold cleanliness in Muharram days, he added.