Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

On the directives of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, a comprehensive cleanliness operation has been launched in district Gilgit.

The campaign aims to restore the area's cleanliness and beauty, promoting a healthy environment for citizens and visitors

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) On the directives of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, a comprehensive cleanliness operation has been launched in district Gilgit.

The campaign aims to restore the area's cleanliness and beauty, promoting a healthy environment for citizens and visitors.

The district administration, in collaboration with local stakeholders, has mobilized resources and teams to ensure the success of this initiative.

The cleanliness operation includes the removal of trash, debris, and waste, as well as the cleaning of streets, markets, and public spaces.

This effort demonstrates the government's commitment to maintaining a clean and beautiful Gilgit-Baltistan.