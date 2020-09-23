CM advisor visits Koto Hydro Power Project, reviews pace of construction work

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Hamayat Ullah Khan Wednesday visited Koto Hydropower Project at Lower Dir and inspected pace of ongoing construction work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Hamayat Ullah Khan Wednesday visited Koto Hydropower Project at Lower Dir and inspected pace of ongoing construction work.

He was accompanied by Secretary Energy, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Executive Office Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Muhammad Naeem Khan.

He was briefed that power generation project would be finished by June 2021 and 85 percent of construction work has been completed Speaking on the occasion, CM advisor said that the project would generate revenue of Rs. 2 billion annually. He directed to complete the project within stipulated time limit and said action would be taken against those found guilty of delaying and dereliction of duties.

He said that government has approved its own transmission company adding reforms were being introduced in energy sector for increasing production and revenue generation.