CM Aide Announces Metric Level Education For Children In Special Education Complex Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Special Education and Social Welfare, Mashal Azam Youafzai has said that deaf and dumb children would be provided facility of metric level education in Special Education Complex Mardan from next year.

She said this during her visit of Special Education Complex Mardan on Thursday. She said that children who were faced with difficulties would be able to continue their study in the complex from next year.

The Advisor reiterated pledge to support and help special children and urged parents to enroll their children in educational complex.

She said that steps have taken to fulfill vacant posts to all educational institutions of the province aiming better output and performance.

On the occasion, the minister was told that 251 students are enrolled in the complex that comprised three institutes and vocational training center. She was briefed that various technical skills are also being imparted to special children in addition to normal education.

Earlier, the CM's aide visited a private institute for special children and planted a sapling. She also visited class rooms and different sections of the institute.

More Stories From Pakistan