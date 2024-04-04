- Home
- Pakistan
- CM aide announces metric level education for children in Special Education Complex Mardan
CM Aide Announces Metric Level Education For Children In Special Education Complex Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Special Education and Social Welfare, Mashal Azam Youafzai has said that deaf and dumb children would be provided facility of metric level education in Special Education Complex Mardan from next year.
She said this during her visit of Special Education Complex Mardan on Thursday. She said that children who were faced with difficulties would be able to continue their study in the complex from next year.
The Advisor reiterated pledge to support and help special children and urged parents to enroll their children in educational complex.
She said that steps have taken to fulfill vacant posts to all educational institutions of the province aiming better output and performance.
On the occasion, the minister was told that 251 students are enrolled in the complex that comprised three institutes and vocational training center. She was briefed that various technical skills are also being imparted to special children in addition to normal education.
Earlier, the CM's aide visited a private institute for special children and planted a sapling. She also visited class rooms and different sections of the institute.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to enhance energy, barter trade cooperation with Russia: President2 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador calls on President Asif Ali Zardari2 minutes ago
-
Minister, LCCI chief attend Eid gifts distribution ceremony at Punjab Bait-ul-Maal3 minutes ago
-
CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects3 minutes ago
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes12 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease13 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation13 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws13 minutes ago
-
Health Minister hands over 100 motorcycles to EPI Vaccinators in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare22 minutes ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party met22 minutes ago