CM Aide to provide gas facilities for Hungu residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir has said that a 12-inch gas pipeline has been approved for Hangu district and the government released a huge amount in this regard.

Gas facilities will be provided to all houses of PK-84.

He, in a statement issued here Sunday, said that the government was committed to serve the people and all available resources are being utilized.

He said that practical steps were being taken to provide basic facilities to the people of the area.

To provide best opportunity of education, the provincial government upgraded Primary, middle and high schools of the area which was also a longstanding demand of the people.

He said that the government would give priority to provide medical facilities to people at their doorstep.

He said that work is also underway on other projects including construction of streets, provision of clean drinking water besides promotion of agriculture.