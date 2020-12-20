UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Aide To Provide Gas Facilities For Hungu Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM Aide to provide gas facilities for Hungu residents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir has said that a 12-inch gas pipeline has been approved for Hangu district and the government released a huge amount in this regard.

Gas facilities will be provided to all houses of PK-84.

He, in a statement issued here Sunday, said that the government was committed to serve the people and all available resources are being utilized.

He said that practical steps were being taken to provide basic facilities to the people of the area.

To provide best opportunity of education, the provincial government upgraded Primary, middle and high schools of the area which was also a longstanding demand of the people.

He said that the government would give priority to provide medical facilities to people at their doorstep.

He said that work is also underway on other projects including construction of streets, provision of clean drinking water besides promotion of agriculture.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hajj Education Water Agriculture Hangu Gas Sunday All Government Best PK-84

Recent Stories

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

31 minutes ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

31 minutes ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

1 hour ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.