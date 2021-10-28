CM announces mega uplift projects for Torghar district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced mega uplift projects including laying foundation stone of roads projects and Rescue 1122 station during his day-long visit to Torghar district.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 station at Torghar district. The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs6.5 billion.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of nine kilometers Goryard to Danda Jeep Road, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs90 million.

Besides inauguration of provision of electricity to village Madakhel completed at a cost of Rs120 million, the KP chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 11 kilometers long Shagai-Kalash Road, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs90.5 million.

Earlier, the chief minister paid a visit to Martyrs Monument where he laid floral wreath and condoled with the heirs of deceased of the Jatka incident.