CM approves annual development programs of 12 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a marathon six-hour special meeting in which the district annual development program was reviewed, here on Monday.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, the chief minister herself approved the annual development program of 12 districts.

The meeting related to the development program, anti-encroachment and beautification of the remaining districts will be held again tomorrow (May 20). All commissioners and deputy commissioners from across the province attended the meeting and the beautification along with anti-encroachment operation in the districts was reviewed.

The CM said that eliminating encroachments and maintaining cleanliness standards were among the major challenges facing the administration. She added that commissioners and deputy commissioners had been given complete authority to perform their duties without external interference. She said that assembly members had also expressed satisfaction over the progress and improvements seen in various social and development sectors within their respective districts. “Our competition is not with any previous government, but with ourselves with regard to performance. Overall performance remained satisfactory but there is a lot needs to be done for improvement. The sense of relief among the people is our real success. We are facing dearth of time and there is a lot to be done for the welfare of the people” she remarked.

She said, “The departments could not be completely free from corruption, corruption is highly regrettable in my presence. A comprehensive crackdown against corruption must be carried out so as to stamp it out permanently. It was decided to ensure sustainable uplifting of the roads, markets and bazaars of all tehsils in the province.”

She directed to carry out the construction of model rickshaw stands in every city. She also directed to ensure payment to the owners of the land acquired for land acquisition at market rates. She directed to carry out CCTV monitoring of government land retrieved after the elimination of encroachments. She directed the establishment of sports areas and urban forests on the retrieved and available government lands in the cities across Punjab.

The CM directed administrative officers to conduct daily visits to ensure the elimination of encroachments along with inspecting lane marking on the roads to prevent temporary encroachments. She directed the removal of electricity poles on the roads and further directed to carry out construction of tuff tile footpaths along the newly constructed road.

The CM directed the transfer of grain, fruit and vegetable markets outside the cities along with their uniform uplifting. She directed to install planters and one-colour uniform theme lighting on the overhead bridges and directed to install solar street lights.

She also directed to plant trees of the same style between the roads. She directed to ensure a ban on building by-laws in all districts. She directed to provide more electric vehicles for the general public in Faisalabad along with providing best infrastructure and beautification in every market of the historic Ghanta Ghar of Faisalabad. The meeting reviewed the elimination of encroachments in other markets and roads including Sargodha Gol Chowk.

The CM approved a plan for urban uplifting of Rawalpindi Raja Bazaar. The meeting decided to restore the historical buildings of Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Walled City Authority.

The CM was informed in the briefing that 85 percent of the violations were being eliminated in Sahiwal and continuous monitoring was being carried out. Sahiwal’s Saddar Bazaar and Pakpattan Bazaar will be given a new look by carrying out uplifting plan.

She approved the project of shifting the General Bus Stand of Sahiwal along with restoring 278-year-old Wali Muhammad Mosque of Multan. It was decided to uplift the Sher Shah Interchange and Liaquatabad Road of Multan. She approved the construction of 22 bus stops in Multan city. The meeting reviewed the nine-kilometer long Multan Avenue project along the roads on the Northern Bypass.

She directed an early completion of the expansion and restoration of Chowk Ghanta Ghar Multan. The briefing apprised that Sialkot Fort, Iqbal Manzil will be constructed and renovated on 17 kanals in Sialkot and Baab-e-Sialkot will be built. Encroachments had been removed at 1,089 places in Sialkot. Removal of encroachments and construction and expansion were underway in the central Liaquat Bazaar of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM approved the project for the construction and expansion of Shah Sikandar Road. She directed the early completion of the extensive sports area project in DG Khan and directed the DG Khan administration to provide 4 electric carts. She approved the construction and expansion of Bahawalpur Fareed Gate as well as the project for the food street, the beautification of Bahawalpur’s 200-year-old Al-Sadiq Mosque and the construction of a connecting road. The project for the beautification of Satellite and Model Town was also approved.

She approved the repair of the internal markets of Rahim Yar Khan, installation of fiberglass roofs, mist fans and water coolers. She also directed to build a new food street in Gujranwala on the model of Lahore. It was apprised in the briefing that 6416 kanals of government land worth Rs. 9.2 billion were retrieved in Faisalabad. 116 markets and roads in Gujranwala along with 6566 permanent encroachment structures were removed. The target of cleaning the entire Gujranwala from encroachments and illegal cattle fences will be achieved. The solid waste dumping site on Gujranwala GT Road will be converted into a green area.