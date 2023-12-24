CM assigns tasks to ministers, officers for monitoring of projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has become proactive to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects so as to provide maximum relief to the people.

Chairing a meeting at CM Office here on Sunday, he assigned responsibilities to the ministers and officers to undertake monitoring of the under completion development projects. Provincial Minister Amir Mir General Hospital, Ibrahim Hassan Murad Mayo Hospital, Wahab Riaz Dental Hospital, Doctor Javed Akram Children Hospital, Secretary Tourism Ganga Ram Hospital and Commissioner Lahore will oversee PIC projects. Provincial Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir will undertake monitoring of Rawalpindi projects. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal has been assigned the responsibility to undertake monitoring of Lahore Ring Road SL3 and Gujranwala Express Way projects.

The CM directed the provincial ministers to visit the projects twice a day daily.

ACS South Punjab Bahawalpur and Commissioner Multan will undertake monitoring of the development projects of their concerned divisions.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the ministers and officers to send daily reports through WhatsApp. He has also directed the Special Branch and other institutions to formulate monitoring reports of the development projects. He stated that the development projects are in their last phases of completion. “We cannot afford any negligence or lapse in this regard” he said. There is a dire need for doing a vigorous day and night hard work.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IGP, Addl IG Special Branch, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner and other officials attended the meeting.