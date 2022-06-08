UrduPoint.com

CM Attends Luncheon At Bilawal House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended a luncheon hosted by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

Issues pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and working relationships were discussed during the meeting.

Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on assuming the office of Chief Minister, said a handout issued here.

The meeting agreed to contest the by-elections jointly.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz while talking on the occasion said that cooperation was key in the journey of serving the people and this alliance was for public service.

"The Pakistan Peoples Party is our ally and we would work together," he said.

The chief minister said that consultations would continue to further improve the working relationship.

Provincial Ministers Ata Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Ali, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Goraya, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr Asim Hussain, Punjab Ministers Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present on the occasion.

