Open Menu

LGH All Set To Treat Heatstroke Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has said health professionals will be

on alert to treat people affected by weather/ heat stroke in the Lahore General Hospital and

medical facilities will be provided free.

In a press statement, he highlighted that due to global warming and increasing pollution, the incidence of heat stroke was constantly increasing. As the temperature increases, the internal system of the body is affected.

Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr Muhammad Maqsood said that the symptoms of heat stroke include dry skin, confusion, difficulty in walking, vomiting, unusual or inappropriate behavior, rapid heartbeat, breathing, unconsciousness and seizures while muscle stiffness, not sweating despite extreme heat, excessive fatigue and nausea are also early common symptoms.

If these symptoms appear, seek medical attention.

Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq said that it is important to take precautionary measures to avoid extreme weather and heat stroke. Avoid going out in hot weather. If you have to go out, cover your head with a wet cloth or towel and also avoid wearing dark colored clothing and especially black color when going out. Increase consumption of liquids like lassi and yogurt and drink at least four liters of water throughout the day. Use ORS to replenish the salt deficiency in the body and also be sure to use an umbrella to avoid the sun.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Water Alert Post Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

37 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan