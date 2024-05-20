Open Menu

Pedestrian Crossing At Torkham Border Resumes

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border resumes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for pedestrian crossing after a three-day closure, said immigration officials on Monday.

The officials said pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border has reopened after three days of closure.

The border remained closed only for pedestrian crossing due to shifting of Immigration Section to a new building that required a period of three days.

The officials said that all the necessary machinery has now been shifted to the new building and the border was reopened for pedestrian crossing adding that trading activities at the border between the two countries were continued routinely.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Border All

Recent Stories

TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patc ..

TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

1 hour ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan