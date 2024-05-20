Pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border resumes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for pedestrian crossing after a three-day closure, said immigration officials on Monday.

The officials said pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border has reopened after three days of closure.

The border remained closed only for pedestrian crossing due to shifting of Immigration Section to a new building that required a period of three days.

The officials said that all the necessary machinery has now been shifted to the new building and the border was reopened for pedestrian crossing adding that trading activities at the border between the two countries were continued routinely.