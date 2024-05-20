Pedestrian Crossing At Torkham Border Resumes
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for pedestrian crossing after a three-day closure, said immigration officials on Monday.
The officials said pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border has reopened after three days of closure.
The border remained closed only for pedestrian crossing due to shifting of Immigration Section to a new building that required a period of three days.
The officials said that all the necessary machinery has now been shifted to the new building and the border was reopened for pedestrian crossing adding that trading activities at the border between the two countries were continued routinely.
Recent Stories
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tank’s DPO pins promotion badges to newly promoted police officials7 minutes ago
-
Secretary SH&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review health facilities7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three robbers, bike lifters with six motorcycles17 minutes ago
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market26 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders promotes, coexistence, tolerance in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
ANP grieves over tragic death of Iranian president, govt officials26 minutes ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people26 minutes ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..26 minutes ago
-
LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients26 minutes ago
-
Exhibition 'Archipelago of the Self' to be unveiled on Friday27 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi27 minutes ago