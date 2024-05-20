Secretary SH&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review health facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education(SH&ME), Ali Jan Khan, along with his technical team on Monday conducted a detailed visit to the Children's Complex to review the ongoing construction work.

Accompanied by Dean Children Complex, Dr. Kashif Chishti, and MS Dr.

Kamran Asif, he also inspected the Child Life Children's Emergency, the newly constructed Medical Unit, OPD Department, the new Thalassemia Unit, and the construction work in the old block of the hospital.

He instructed the senior officials of the building department to complete all the work as soon as possible within the given time frame. The secretary visited various wards of the Hospital and inquired about the patients, and asked the attendants about the medical facilities and availability of medicines being provided at the health facility.