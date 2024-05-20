Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Monday said that Pakistan and Turkiye shared a common vision for regional development, peace, and prosperity.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Parliament House, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, both parties discussed ways to further enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Detailed discussions were held on strengthening mutual ties to diversify linkages for the benefit of both nations.
International and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.
