CM Vows To Raise Living Standard Of People
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her resolve to make people’s lives easier,
stating that all necessary measures would be taken to address public issues.
The CM said in a meeting with the members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Lahore,
including Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed, here on Monday.
The CM said streets of every city, including Lahore, would be paved. Urban sanitation and sustainable
solid waste management systems were on the cards, she mentioned.
Earlier, both the visiting public representatives discussed development issues of Lahore In the meeting. They particularly apprised the chief minister about public issues and development needs of their respective Constituencies.
Moreover, general situation of the province also came under discussion.
Both visiting members of the national and provincial assemblies appreciated various initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for welfare of people. They reiterated their determination to work together for
development of Punjab.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision and speed
to solve public problems. He added the launch of Nawaz Sharif IT City project could be a game changer for the province.
Mian Murghoob Ahmed said the fate of Lahore's slums and suburban settlements was changing.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik were also present.
