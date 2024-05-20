Muslim Council Of Elders Promotes, Coexistence, Tolerance In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 04:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders is hosting the second edition of the Azadi Fellowship Programme in Islamabad aiming to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and engaging young individuals from diverse backgrounds in combating hate speech and extremism through dialogue and workshops.
From May 17 to 25, the program showcases distinguished speakers and tackles issues prevalent in multicultural societies, with a focus on conflict resolution and empowering youth for global peace efforts. The Council cultivates mutual respect and comprehension through endeavours such as the Emerging Peacemakers Forum and the Ethics education Fellowship Programme.
The Azadi Fellowship Programme is being organized in partnership with several organizations including the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), the Islamic Research Institute, the International Islamic University, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Centre for CVE, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCECVE), and the National Endowment for Democracy.
In its current iteration, the program seeks to involve 25 young individuals from diverse sects and religious affiliations, fostering an environment of religious and cultural dialogue. Its objectives include bolstering initiatives for peaceful coexistence and countering hate speech and extremism. Additionally, it tackles the complexities of global peace building through educational sessions and workshops centred on the principles of tolerance, effective communication, and mutual respect.
The list of speakers comprises various officials, ambassadors, intellectuals, religious leaders, and advocates to advancing and strengthening the principles of human fraternity and tolerance.
The week-long program includes interactive dialogue sessions focusing on various topics such as addressing the challenges of multi culturalism to achieve coexistence in diverse societies, conflict resolution techniques to manage crises and overcome increasing violence, hate speech, and extremism while enhancing the capacity and resilience of youth to face contemporary global challenges.
Additionally, it will explore academic and community pathways necessary to reinforce efforts aimed at establishing values of understanding, peace, human fraternity, and mutual respect.
The Muslim Council of Elders is committed to empowering future generations in order to contribute to the promotion of tolerance, peace, and peaceful coexistence among different cultures and religions.
The Council endeavours to realize this goal through a range of initiatives and projects, including the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Human Fraternity Fellowship programme, the Ethics Education Fellowship Programme, and additional endeavors aimed at amplifying the youth's role in fostering peace for a brighter future for humanity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market28 seconds ago
-
ANP grieves over tragic death of Iranian president, govt officials43 seconds ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people45 seconds ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..48 seconds ago
-
LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients54 seconds ago
-
Exhibition 'Archipelago of the Self' to be unveiled on Friday57 seconds ago
-
CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi1 minute ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 shops sealed on selling food items at high prices21 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes int'l conference on Bee pollination, conservation22 minutes ago
-
MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat41 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy lowers flag at half-mast52 minutes ago
-
Blood camp held at DBA1 hour ago