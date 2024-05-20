Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Promotes, Coexistence, Tolerance In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 04:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders is hosting the second edition of the Azadi Fellowship Programme in Islamabad aiming to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and engaging young individuals from diverse backgrounds in combating hate speech and extremism through dialogue and workshops.

From May 17 to 25, the program showcases distinguished speakers and tackles issues prevalent in multicultural societies, with a focus on conflict resolution and empowering youth for global peace efforts. The Council cultivates mutual respect and comprehension through endeavours such as the Emerging Peacemakers Forum and the Ethics education Fellowship Programme.

The Azadi Fellowship Programme is being organized in partnership with several organizations including the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), the Islamic Research Institute, the International Islamic University, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Centre for CVE, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCECVE), and the National Endowment for Democracy.

In its current iteration, the program seeks to involve 25 young individuals from diverse sects and religious affiliations, fostering an environment of religious and cultural dialogue. Its objectives include bolstering initiatives for peaceful coexistence and countering hate speech and extremism. Additionally, it tackles the complexities of global peace building through educational sessions and workshops centred on the principles of tolerance, effective communication, and mutual respect.

The list of speakers comprises various officials, ambassadors, intellectuals, religious leaders, and advocates to advancing and strengthening the principles of human fraternity and tolerance.

The week-long program includes interactive dialogue sessions focusing on various topics such as addressing the challenges of multi culturalism to achieve coexistence in diverse societies, conflict resolution techniques to manage crises and overcome increasing violence, hate speech, and extremism while enhancing the capacity and resilience of youth to face contemporary global challenges.

Additionally, it will explore academic and community pathways necessary to reinforce efforts aimed at establishing values of understanding, peace, human fraternity, and mutual respect.

The Muslim Council of Elders is committed to empowering future generations in order to contribute to the promotion of tolerance, peace, and peaceful coexistence among different cultures and religions.

The Council endeavours to realize this goal through a range of initiatives and projects, including the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Human Fraternity Fellowship programme, the Ethics Education Fellowship Programme, and additional endeavors aimed at amplifying the youth's role in fostering peace for a brighter future for humanity.

