CM Balochistan congratulates Muslims on Eid Miladun Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday felicitated all Muslims on the occasion of the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, the Chief Minister said today is a great day not only for Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity.

He said on this day the last Messenger of Allah was sent to guide and convey the message of the Almighty Allah, adding that they should follow teaching of our the Prophet (PBUH).

The Chief Minister said this day is of special significance for the Muslims and it is our good fortune that they are the Ummah of the entity whom the creator of the universe sent as a mercy for the entire humanity.

As such, they should fully follow the pattern of goodness and further promote such qualities as unity, forgiveness, tolerance and religious tolerance, he said, adding that success in this world and the hereafter can be achieved by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

The formation of a real welfare society may be possible through only following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said adding that difficulties of Muslim Ummah would be solved in the world by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

CM prayed that may God grant us the ability to adhere to the code of conduct prescribed by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state and the cradle of development and prosperity.